Ben Crott loves working with metal so much that he gave up prospects of becoming a lawyer. He’ll showcase his blacksmithing skills at a historical event this Saturday in Forbestown.
The Yuba Feather Museum and Gold Trader Flat in Forbestown will host its closing day event and Crott has reopened the blacksmith shop at the historical museum to help hone his skills and dazzle attendees.
“My mom (Janet) and her husband Kit Burton have a bluegrass band, Plinky and Plunky and they’ve been volunteering at the museum for the past few years,” he said. “My son and I go up there every time to hear them and I’ve always seen the blacksmith shop and wanted to revive it.”
Crott, 39, of Browns Valley, is a farrier by trade and while he’s demonstrating to attendees, his son, Harlan Crott, 11, will be operating the bellows, which helps keep the flames fanned and the metal hot.
“I think kids will get a lot out of it because they may not have ever seen or heard of what it takes to work with metal. Plus, the red hot metal really intrigues the kids,” he said. “I want to try to involve them and let them drench the hot metal in water and make them square nails.”
He built an exhaust hood and has been working to spruce up the old blacksmith shop – one of many buildings that replicate an 1870s gold mining town.
“I want to perk interest in the museum, what used to go in the area I and want the community to see that there’s more going on,” he said. “To have the sound of metal going, ‘tink, tink, tink’ and the smoke from the forge will add to the old-time feel of the environment.”
Growing up competing in roping events, he learned to shoe horses as a necessity, but Crott was also a top student on his way to a career in law. But that changed.
“After high school, I got my bachelors and was interning at a law firm but didn’t want to sit at a desk indoors all day,” he said. “After that, I became a ranch hand for a while and in 2006, I went to Pacific Coast Horseshoeing School in Plymouth.”
He plans on getting several certifications and taking part in some competitions to sharpen his skills but will still volunteer at the museum.
“In addition to the blacksmith shop, we’ve got some other new stuff,” said Rosemarie Mossinger, a longtime member of the Yuba Feather Historical Association. “One member is building two small structures that will be our Chinatown. One is nearly completed on the outside and the inside will be completed next spring when we reopen.”
She said the museum, which is run entirely by volunteers, aims to showcase the specific history of the area.
“Having the museum and all the historical information gives us an idea of how hard these people worked and what was a big luxury to them is so taken for granted by many of us,” she said. “We owe the past people so much and we emphasize the stories of the people who lived and worked here.”
Mossinger said the nonprofit group formed in 1972 and the museum opened in 1976 and there are about 175 members in the association from all over the country – some of whom have direct family lineage to the early settlers.
“At the time we opened, there was a big drive to preserve history and lots of museums were opening up,” she said. “We’re working on collecting old images of the Chinese settlers that we can include in the exhibit.”
The four major events at the venue each year are Opening Day, Living History Day, Closing Day and Hometown Christmas.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Closing Day event.
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 31 from noon-4 p.m.
WHERE: Yuba Feather Museum and Gold Trader Flat, 19096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown.