Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History (FPYCH) said that it is holding a fundraiser Saturday at the Historic Marysville City Cemetery, however should it rain, the event could be canceled.

According to Phyllis Smith, a FPYCH board member, the nonprofit group will have two tours of the cemetery for its event called Flowers, Tombstones & Tales. Sponsored by FPYCH, proceeds from this event will go toward future headstone repairs, Smith said.

Tags

Recommended for you