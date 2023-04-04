Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History (FPYCH) said that it is holding a fundraiser Saturday at the Historic Marysville City Cemetery, however should it rain, the event could be canceled.
According to Phyllis Smith, a FPYCH board member, the nonprofit group will have two tours of the cemetery for its event called Flowers, Tombstones & Tales. Sponsored by FPYCH, proceeds from this event will go toward future headstone repairs, Smith said.
“Join us for a guided walking tour through the Historic Marysville City Cemetery,” Smith said. “On the tour you will hear stories of Heritage Roses and pioneers who helped build Marysville. There will be docents ready to share cemetery history and tales of those historic figures buried there. Make sure to wear good walking shoes. There will be benches and chairs for guests along the route.”
Each tour, Smith said, will last about an hour. The first tour will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the second will be at 1:30 p.m. Gates to the cemetery, located along Highway 70 north of Marysville, open at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The cost of each tour is $10 at the gate, with no pre-sales – cash or checks will only be accepted. Checks must be made out to FPYCH. Those 12-years-old and under can attend for free, but must be accompanied by an adult. Smith said snacks and drinks will be available for sale.
Smith said if the weather is “frightful” or the cemetery is extremely “swampy,” then the event will be canceled.