A Yuba City teen is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a felony hit-and-run collision on Franklin Road near Lindsey Lane in Yuba City, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen.
At 8:10 a.m. Monday, Yuba City Police officers responded to an collision involving a pedestrian, but before they arrived the vehicle, allegedly driven by Constance Addison, 36, of Yuba City had fled the scene.
Officers located Addison as she arrived at her home on Gurdas Court. She was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run, child endangerment and felony driving under the influence causing injury. Addison had her three children in the car during the collision, Runyen said via email.
The victim, a 13-year-old boy from Yuba City, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Runyen.
Runyen said Addison was taken to Sutter County Jail and her children were taken to the Yuba City Police Department, where the other parent was contacted for their release.
As of late Monday, Addison was being held at Sutter County Jail and had yet to be processed.
The victim remained in critical condition as of late Monday afternoon, according to Runyen.