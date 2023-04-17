Over 500 bikes registered for the annual Bike Around the Buttes ride on Saturday to help raise money for Lions Club International’s health foundation, which includes proceeds that will go toward its annual Type 1 diabetes camp at Lake McCumber in June.
Lions Club International District 4-C1 Governor Mandi Daniels said Bike Around the Buttes is one funding source for the club’s annual health foundation that includes vision and hearing needs, not to mention the diabetes camp.
Daniels said the ride’s goals annually are not only to raise money, but for everyone to get out and enjoy time on their bikes while cruising around the area’s pristine natural beauty.
It’s not a race and does not include top finishers, Daniels said.
There are four rides beginning with the easiest 20-mile course that most beginners try out with simple bikes or electric ones, Daniels said.
The 20-miler, Daniels said, can include parents with tow carts and children on simple bikes.
“You don't need anything special for the 20 miler, that’s how you start,” Daniels said.
The more challenging courses are the 70- and 100-mile rides, she said. The two longest rides had their courses partially altered on Saturday due to flooded roads, Daniels said.
Everyone finished at Sutter Youth Organization at 7740 Butte House Rd. Riders could be seen cruising along Butte House Road into Yuba City city limits during the mid-morning portion of the rides.
Daniels said when someone is deciding to begin the tradition of Bike Around the Buttes, it’s important to know your limits and choose a course that is suitable for your bicycle.
All the proceeds from the 550 registered riders went to Lions Club International’s health foundation, including Camp McCumber, located seven miles east of Shingletown near Redding. The camp runs from June 25 to July 1.
Daniels said it is a summer camp for youth learning how to cope with Type 1 diabetes. The campers are joined by licensed medical professionals trained in helping diabetics learn how to take care of themselves and be independent.
“It's so they can feel normal with a group of kids that are going through the same thing,” Daniels said.