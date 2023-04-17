Over 500 bikes registered for the annual Bike Around the Buttes ride on Saturday to help raise money for Lions Club International’s health foundation, which includes proceeds that will go toward its annual Type 1 diabetes camp at Lake McCumber in June.

Lions Club International District 4-C1 Governor Mandi Daniels said Bike Around the Buttes is one funding source for the club’s annual health foundation that includes vision and hearing needs, not to mention the diabetes camp.

Tags

Recommended for you