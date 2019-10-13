Name: Alexandra Francine Romero.
Age: 29.
Family: Eliberto Romero (husband), Santiago and Diego (sons).
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Principal’s secretary.
Hobbies, interests: I love to get my kids outdoors whether it be the foothills, the Bay Area or our local parks.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I was born and raised here thanks to my grandparents following their American dream.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I love that although our community has grown a lot we still have the small-town feeling.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I would love to live in either of my parents’ hometowns in Mexico.
Dream vacation: Traveling to exotic places with my husband and children to see beautiful sites and make amazing memories.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I have seen a few actors/singers in airports but the most special is Dusty Baker. I first met him as a child at my father’s restaurant and he has continued to visit into my adulthood.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would pay off my house, cars, bills and set some aside for my children’s education and emergencies. All of the leftover would go towards traveling and my extended family.
Favorite memory to share: I don’t have a specific memory but I treasure off of the memories I have with my grandparents, parents, siblings and all of the relatives that have raised me.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I always wanted to be Indiana Jones.
Dream job: An archeologist.
What do you like about yourself? I try to be positive and avoid spreading any negativity.
Favorite book: “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Harry Potter,” and “Law and Order.”