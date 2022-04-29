The grand opening of Hobby Lobby at Yuba Sutter Marketplace in Yuba City is slated for 9 a.m. on May 9.
According to officials with Yuba Sutter Marketplace, the new store will add 65 jobs to the community.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Hobby Lobby to our shopping center,” Natasha Shelton, senior general manager of Yuba Sutter Marketplace, said in a statement.
Officials said an announcement about the grand opening of the new Burlington store at Yuba Sutter Marketplace will be announced soon, along with “more new store announcements in the near future.”