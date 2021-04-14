The Yuba-Sutter Marketplace announced it will have a new anchor tenant by the end of the year to replace the former Sears store.
Ethan Conrad, CEO of Ethan Conrad Properties, which owns the mall, announced on Wednesday that Hobby Lobby plans to move into the 55,716 square-foot store at 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
Hobby Lobby is a chain of arts and crafts stores that have locations in Chico, Roseville and several other locations throughout the greater Sacramento area.
“Obviously having Hobby Lobby lease the former Sears building is huge and a complete ‘game changer’ for this property,” Conrad said.
The new tenant is expected to open its doors in September.
Sears closed its doors at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace in September 2020.
Conrad said his team is also in the process of finding additional business to fill space in the mall, including a clothing retailer, sporting goods store, shoe store, and discount retailer. While all are expected to be national tenants, no official announcement can be made at this point, he said.