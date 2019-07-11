Editor’s Note: The Appeal has been taking a look at how some local organizations build community support and how they spend their funds. The Marysville Kiwanis is just one of many ... find more in the Community Life section inside this edition, as well as next month’s Prospect Magazine.
What started out as a luau-styled fundraiser at the fairgrounds has grown over a decade into a bustling camping/dinner weekend celebration in the Yuba County foothills for a good cause.
The 11th annual Hogs and Hulas event, presented by the Marysville Kiwanis Club, will be Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 11 p.m. (though the fun will last all weekend).
The dinner is one of two major fundraisers for the club, with proceeds going to area charities and events that benefit youth, including several elementary schools, Playzeum, the Original Toy Run, and the annual fishing derby. Last year, the club raised nearly $36,000 between it’s two main fundraisers.
Brynda Stranix, organizer for this year’s Hogs and Hulas, said once the location of the dinner changed to Sycamore Ranch – along Highway 20 and the South Yuba River – the group had to put a cap on 500 attendees and the camping portion sells out each year. When the pre-sale lottery system opens up on July 1, the spots are typically sold out within five minutes.
“It’s pretty cool to watch it,” Stranix said.
Organizers and campers usually arrive on Thursday or Friday, and help set up and hang out before the big dinner on Saturday, she said. Then, there’s the large Polynesian-style dinner with tropical libations and dancing. It’s a beautiful setting along the river and under the stars, with hundreds of people enjoying each other’s company, and the Kiwanis Club hosts its installation dinner for new members that Friday. Stranix said the weekend hosts an opportunity for members to get to know each other and build a sense of community.
“It’s far enough away that it feels like you’re getting away, but you’re generally only 30 minutes from home,” Stranix said. “There’s a sense of community within the campground those couple of days. It’s pretty cool, it becomes its own village down there.”
This year, attendees can get their kicks to cover band Power Play, which is known for its lively covers of songs from nearly every genre including country, disco and classic rock. The event also hosts a poker walk during the day, and several raffles throughout the night with special items like firearms and a knife hand-crafted by a local craftsman.
Though the camping portion is sold out, you can still join in on the luau fun. Tickets are $45 each and can be purchased by calling Stranix at 713-3375.