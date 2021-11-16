The Christmas spirit was in full swing Saturday with the return of the Holiday Bazaar that featured breakfast and pictures with Santa Claus and a craft fair that had 50 vendors selling a variety of merchandise.
Sherrie Skaggs, exhibit representative at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, said vendor attendance was up about 13 spots from the last craft fair in 2019.
Vendors were selling all kinds of holiday goodies and other cool and inexpensive gifts for Christmas. The fair ran through the weekend.
“We almost filled the building to capacity,” Skaggs said.
Skaggs said the increase in vendor attendance is a solid sign that the Fairgrounds is beginning to rebound from the 2020 shutdown.
“People want to get out and sell their stuff,” said Skaggs, a Marysville native.
A few buildings over, breakfast with Santa took place bright and early Saturday morning as a fundraiser for next year’s Junior Livestock Auction at the Fairgrounds.
Johanna Lassaga, president of the Yuba-Sutter Fair Heritage Foundation, said about 130 people took pictures with Santa Claus to help raise money to build a permanent structure for the auction. The 2021 Junior Livestock Auction was housed in part with tarps that were damaged so Lassaga and the Yuba-Sutter Fair Heritage Foundation had the idea to create a permanent facility to help stabilize the auction as a fixture in Yuba-Sutter long-term.
Lassaga said breakfast with Santa raised at least $300 of the needed $200,000 for the permanent auction facility.
The plan, Lassaga said, is to have the structure in place by June for the next auction.
Sarah Hyatt, who has three children who are all members of Browns Valley 4-H, said becoming a part of the Junior Livestock Auction helps the youth with public speaking and camaraderie with other children.
Hyatt said the new auction facility will only enhance the experience for all those involved with showing animals for buyers.
It’s a great way to get involved with the community, Hyatt said.
For more information, visit https://ysfair.com.