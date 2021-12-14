In an effort to bring Christmas cheer to residents of Summerfield Senior Living and Sutter Estates in Yuba City this holiday season, the facilities are hosting a gift drive to gather presents for residents.
Chantel Gildea, marketing director at Summerfield Senior Living, said the drive was started last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With COVID and all the restrictions, we wanted to make sure we gave our residents a wonderful Christmas,” said Gildea. “We had such a great turn out, and the residents felt so loved as they received gifts and greetings from people they didn’t know.”
Years prior to the start of this gift drive, Gildea said local businesses have facilitated an Angel Tree for residents at both facilities but that was not possible last year for the health and safety of residents.
According to Gildea, there are about 110 residents at both facilities this year and the goal of the drive is to provide a present for each of them.
“All donations will be accepted and appreciated,” said Gildea. “Whatever isn’t covered, we will then make up the difference.”
Gildea said both facilities are in need of gifts such as slippers, 300-500 piece jigsaw puzzles, large print books, word search books, coloring books, colored pencils, markers, warm blankets, robes, sweatshirts, sweatpants, beanies and hats, gloves, wallets, side strap purses, hygiene products, décor, easy to eat snacks, life-like stuffed animals, magnifying glasses and small erasable white boards used for communication.
“Our residents love to be surprised on Christmas, and opening Christmas presents brings them back to their childhood,” said Gildea. “For our residents who do not have families, it means the world to be included.”
Donations can be dropped off at Summerfield Senior Living, 1224 Plumas St., Yuba City, or Sutter Estates, 1230 Plumas St., Yuba City, through Dec. 20.
Gildea said it is asked that gift donations be delivered unwrapped, so staff can best decide which resident to match them up to.
For more information, call 530-755-3850.