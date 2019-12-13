Yuba City hasn’t seen a new hotel open within its jurisdiction since the Hampton Inn in 2006. But city officials are in talks with Yuba City Hotel, L.P. to potentially establish a Holiday Inn Express at the former Feather River Mill project site at 400 Bridge Street, Yuba City.
Early plans for the hotel indicate it could be four stories and have up to 95 rooms, a restaurant or two and a 10,000-square-foot event center. The hotel would be built on a 1.5-acre lot within the Feather River Mill site, which is approximately 7.5 acres total.
“It is an extremely important location because Plumas Street is right around the corner, so this would benefit the entire Downtown Business Improvement District and it would bring more people to that part of the city,” said City Manager Michael Rock. “We also desperately need a hotel. We are at like 98 percent capacity for the vast majority of the year. The city doesn’t have enough hotel rooms, so we are losing hotel rooms to Sacramento and other places.”
The city also believes that establishing a hotel at the location would lead to further development in the area, as it is located along a main city corridor and near the Fifth Street Bridge, which is currently being replaced and expanded.
One of the issues with the site being considered is that it is heavily contaminated with various chemicals from past operations on-site. Officials are considering striking a Transient Occupancy Tax Reimbursement Agreement with the interested developers to incentivize the project.
“What this means is that because the site is contaminated severely, it will cost the developer over $1 million to clean it up, so we are giving them an incentive to do that by helping them to finance those costs by giving them a tax reimbursement,” Rock said.
Transient occupancy taxes are essentially a portion of the fees collected by the hotel for overnight stays and given to the city – Yuba City’s TOT rate is set at 10 percent.
As part of the agreement, the hotel operator would receive reimbursement of all but $100,000 of their TOT revenue for the first year of operation, and the city would reimburse the hotel operator 30 percent of the TOT generated by the hotel for the next 15 years, not to exceed a total maximum amount of $1,250,000. Yuba City is expected to generate an average of $373,333 per year in net revenue over the 15-year term of the agreement through TOT rates if the hotel is built.
If the reimbursement agreement is approved by City Council members, developers will be able to get into the site and begin cleanup. Once the state certifies that the site is clean and safe to build on, then the developer will be able to begin the building permit process.
Rock said if all of the pieces fall into place correctly, construction could begin as early as next fall.
Council members will consider the reimbursement agreement during Tuesday’s meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. and will be held at City Hall – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.