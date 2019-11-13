Believe it or not, preparation for the holiday season has begun in downtown Marysville.
The city, through the help of a grant from Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG), is working with Civilis Consulting in Portland, to create a holiday popup store at 324 D Street where a number of vendors will have the opportunity to test their products over the course of three weekends during the holiday season in downtown Marysville, Civilis Consultants Principal Michele Reeves said.
“The idea behind a holiday popup is to dip your toe in the downtown market at the highest economic part of the year,” Reeves said.
Reeves said the opening is set for Dec. 6, with open hours on Dec. 13 and Dec. 20.
The storefront at 324 D Street was previously vacant, Reeves said, so it allows for imagination to flow for those interested parties.
Ruth Soto, part of the holiday team, said the one confirmed vendor scheduled for the opening is Ian Pendagrass, who runs Hippie Monkey Farms and sells a variety of hot sauces and honey.
Soto said there will also be a variety of other products that wouldn’t normally be sold in downtown.
The building is being outfitted and decorated this week during a two-day workshop that continues today from 10-3 p.m..
Seanette Corkill, a member of Reeves’ retail team, said there will be plenty of decorative lighting in a Christmas theme to “make this space feel homey.”
Corkill said volunteers are welcome to come and help during the process.
The retailers that the team is looking to do business with are individuals who have an interest in expansion or relocation, or simply looking for an outlet to sell its product, Reeves said.
“All are valuable in driving business,” Reeves said.
Marysville City Manager Marti Brown said the goal with the piloted popup creation is to turn it into a permanent fixtures.
“We’re planting seeds (and) testing the waters,” Brown said. “This is the first step.”