Last minute shoppers and those interested in getting involved in the Christmas season hit the Teegarden Event Center on Saturday to see what it had to offer for the community.
It was the annual Christmas Craft Fair amid an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Teegarden Director Camille Costello said the crowd was small but vibrant with lots to offer both men and women shoppers.
Costello said nine vendors set up inside and outside the property from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., while Santa Claus was also present in a COVID-friendly environment for families looking for that perfect holiday memory.
Costello said despite the pandemic, which has worsened over the last few months, the day was a productive one, especially for those craft vendors who have been feverishly seeking open venues throughout the year.
“I think it is a good option and a great location where you can support other businesses that are open,” Costello said.
The vendor world is small, Costello said, so it’s important that sellers stay in contact with each other to find the limited openings throughout the region.
Most of Saturday’s sellers were local with the exception of one who traveled from Red Bluff to find a venue.
This year has proved that it can be necessary to log heavy miles to find open spaces to sell, Costello said.
Veteran craft fair seller Barbara Black said this year has been like “flying by the seat of your pants,” to find openings to sell merchandise on site.
“We’ve really had to up our game this year,” Black said. “We’re trying to be safe, sell our stuff and bring holiday cheer to the community.”
Isabel Zamarron of Yuba City, who visited the Teegarden fair with her two daughters, said these events are perfect ways for people to find personalized gifts for Christmas and the holiday season.
“It’s important to support the locals,” Zamarron said.
The year has brought lots of change, but Zamarron feels people have adapted well, especially her two children, Alexzia, 9 and Azalea, 5, both of whom understand the seriousness of the crisis in front of the world.
Both of her kids are doing well in online school and are adjusting to life on the fly, Zamarron said.
“They’re learning, that’s the best part,” Zamarron said.
2020 has been the year of flexibility and to remain upbeat and positive each day.
“Most everyone is positive to have somewhere to sell their crafts,” Costello said.
To revisit the fair visit https://www.facebook.com/appealdemocrat.