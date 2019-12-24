While most people will be at home spending Christmas Day with their loved ones, Yuba City Police Department dispatcher Kristie Combo and other department personnel will be on duty. For the last several years, those who do work on Christmas Day take part in a potluck at the department in between calls for service.
“It helps us build that community,” said Combo, who’s worked at the department for over 14 years.
The food for the potlucks is either ordered and catered, thanks to a donation from the same family every year, or cooked by off-duty officers and members of the administrative staff. In addition, those working on Christmas Day bring their own items to share, Combo said.
“You still feel like you’re able to participate in the holiday,” Combo said.
Combo said there is a potluck for the day shift crew that is usually breakfast or lunch and another potluck dinner for those working the graveyard shift.
“We are a family here at the department and although it’s ideal to spend Christmas with our immediate family and friends, the next best thing is celebrating with our work family,” Yuba City Police Department Community Policing Coordinator Katy Goodson said via email.
Another tradition at the department that preceded Combo, but is one that she has taken over, is the decorating of the department’s dispatch center every year.
“I pretty much took over,” Combo said. “Not everyone likes to do it.”
Combo said she likes traditional decorations and feels they brighten the mood and spirit in the office, making it more festive. During the holidays most people who stop by the dispatch center comment on how cheerful it looks thanks to all the decorations, Combo said. She strives to make the office “not so harsh,” despite what dispatchers deal with at work on a daily basis.
“We do see and hear a lot of harsh things,” Combo said.
While knee replacement surgery three months ago meant she wasn’t able to do as much on the ladder, that didn’t stop Combo from continuing the tradition in 2019.
“She loves Christmas time and definitely brings joy to the dispatch center every Christmas season,” Goodson said.