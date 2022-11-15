The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host the Yuba-Sutter Small Business Holiday Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in Yuba City.
This event is meant to highlight the many home-based or cottage industry businesses from around the area and will provide a public platform with a community incentive to “shop local.”
More than 25 vendors are expected to be in attendance with additional food, music, and festivities planned, including a visit from Santa Claus. The free event is open to the public and will be held in the parking lot outside the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce located at 1300 Franklin Road near Winco.
The chamber hosts three small business vendor fairs per year in an effort to increase small business visibility and engage the community. Vendor spaces for the upcoming fair are still available but limited with preference given to cottage industry and home-based businesses as well as businesses selling retail items. Booths cost $50 for chamber members or $75 for non-members.
During this event and through the holiday season, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will be collecting donations for the Yuba-Sutter Toys for Tots program. Toys, games, athletic equipment and personal care items are needed for more than 2,000 low-income Yuba-Sutter youth, ages newborn to 12 years old. Donations can be dropped off during the Holiday Vendor Fair or during regular business hours at the chamber office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.