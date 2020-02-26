Phase two of a weeklong abatement process began on Wednesday as an excavator entered the property on the 2000 block of McGowan Parkway to begin hauling out the remainder of the 35 unregistered, inoperable cars and property littered about outside the home.
Melanie Marquez, code enforcement supervisor with Yuba County, said that about 27 cars were removed by the end of the day Tuesday, which meant there were approximately eight remaining that still needed to be removed from the premises on Wednesday morning.
After that, the mounds of debris would be shifted around and eventually off the property in concordance with the next step in the abatement.
Marquez reiterated that no items would be removed from inside the home. Property owner Arthur Vickers, 65, is the lone person who can grant access to inside the house to remove any items.
The house itself was tagged “unsafe to occupy” by code enforcement due in part to the accumulation of property and excess cars that Marquez said at one time spilled out of the driveway onto McGowan Parkway.
That subsequently creates a fire hazard, Marquez said, and no way for any first responders to enter the property in event of an emergency.
“The debris blocking access creates issues,” Marquez said.
Marquez said the abatement is a good step toward improving the community of Olivehurst.
The home, listed at 2208 McGowan Parkway apt. B, was also littered with a number of health and safety violations, including a rat infestation, according to previous code enforcement inspections.
The warrant for abatement is good through Friday.