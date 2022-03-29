The Home, Garden & Recreation show sprung back into action over the weekend for its 28th edition held each year at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City.
This year’s show was co-produced by Judy Brogden and Kary Hauck, who tried to expand with some out-of-town flavor this year, Hauck said.
Hauck, the chief executive officer for Sapphire Group, LLC, said during the preparation phase for this year’s home show, she and several others visited other shows in Sacramento and Auburn to recruit exhibitors to Yuba City.
As Hauck said during the Saturday portion of the three-day show, she and Brogden were trying “to bring the best of the best to Yuba-Sutter.”
More than 115 exhibitors were scheduled to make an appearance during the three-day show, which is slightly down from previous shows, Hauck said.
Hauck said the fairgrounds can hold up to 135 vendors.
The vendors present over the long weekend included a wide variety, Hauck said.
There were plenty of vendors set up promoting home and gardening, as well as outdoor recreation and hot tubs.
“There is something for everybody here,” Hauck said.
There were many veteran vendors who came back to sell their merchandise. Steve Hesson, owner of California Hot Spas in Live Oak, returned to the home show for the 20th year. As usual, Hesson brought with him a wide variety of spas available to customers to buy and take home on the spot.
On Saturday, Hesson said he had already sold multiple hot tubs, including one priced at $25,000 that was sold on Friday.
Hot tubs at the show ranged in price from $3,995 to $25,000, depending on their size and features, Hesson said.
Hesson said a hot tub purchase can be a way to provide natural wellness for an individual or family, or to simply solve sleeping issues each night.
In terms of electricity increases, Hesson said a hot tub installation usually runs anywhere from $20 to $50 more on a person’s monthly electricity bill.
In total, the show filled four halls at the fairgrounds, Hauck said.
One of the halls was called the Gift and Gourmet Hall, where Hauck said people came to taste different foods and snacks before making a purchase.
“I have been so hungry because of the smells floating around here,” Hauck said.
For more information, visit www.ychomeshow.com.