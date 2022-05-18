The Marysville City Council gave the OK on Tuesday night to enter into an agreement with Habitat for Humanity in order to salvage a housing rehabilitation program that helps low-income homeowners in the city.
On Jan. 6, the city received a letter from the Regional Housing Authority (RHA) that it was ending the Intergovernmental Agency Agreement to be the city’s administrative subcontractor for the HOME program, which helped facilitate deferred loans that were essential in helping low-income individuals and families rehabilitate their homes.
The RHA played a key role in these programs because it facilitated these loans in a more cost-effective manner than a private for-profit company would.
According to previous reporting about this issue by the Appeal, RHA would contract with any given jurisdiction and when funds were made available, the RHA would reach out to organizations to get people to call and sign up for a waiting list that would allow them to fix or improve certain parts of their home.
A former employee of RHA previously said health and safety improvements were generally the most important items that needed attention, with energy conservation, building code violations, and general home improvements also being requested.
Once signed up, the RHA would manage that list and help facilitate the improvement process. The former employee said the RHA would take a loan package that it created to a jurisdiction and that jurisdiction would loan the money, the Appeal previously reported.
The person said a homeowner would sign a contract for deferred payments with simple interest that does not compound. Payment would only be due if the homeowner moved out or passed away or at the end of 30 years, the former employee said. If needed, the payment period could be extended.
One of the jurisdictions that was severely impacted by RHA’s decision was Marysville.
At the time of that decision, a person familiar with the matter said Marysville probably lost around eight to 14 potential rehabilitation projects. These were projects that would have contributed to the beautification of the area, thus making it more attractive to further residential and commercial development.
In February, Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad said the city was hopeful it would find a solution.
“The City entered into an agreement with the Regional Housing Authority on December 7, 2021 in which the Authority would administer $1,000,000 of HOME funds granted by the State’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD).” Schaad previously said in an email. “On January 6, the Authority notified the City that they would be terminating the agreement. This came as a bit of a surprise to the City and is obviously disappointing news. The City does not currently have the staff resources to undertake these tasks but will be looking for entities that have the background and expertise to effectively administer the program rather than relinquishing the funding to the State.
“Though we are in the preliminary stages, the City hopes to find a solution to administer this valuable program, which assists low/moderate income homeowners whose residences are in need of repairs/improvements/reconstruction, have health and safety deficiencies, can benefit from increased energy efficiency, or require modifications to meet ADA requirements or building codes.”
On Tuesday, that solution was officially found with the council giving unanimous approval for the city to enter into an agreement with Habitat for Humanity for Housing Consultant Services.
“Basically this is moving that responsibility from the Regional Housing Authority to Habitat for Humanity to handle those responsibilities,” Marysville Community Development Director Dan Flores said.
The city said it needed to enter into this agreement because it does not have the “staff resources to undertake” the tasks associated with the home rehabilitation program.
“Habitat for Humanity has the background and expertise in carrying out housing rehabilitation programs and will be held to the same goals, milestones, performance measurements and requirements as entered into by the City in the Standard Agreement with HCD (Housing and Community Development) and will assist the City in the completion of single-family housing rehabilitation projects,” a staff report said.
The city said that in order for Habitat for Humanity to “provide all of the related program management and record-keeping,” the nonprofit will be paid 23 percent of loan award amounts from the proceeds of the HOME grant, totaling about $197,317 as “approved in the executed agreement with HCD.” The city said there will be no general fund obligation.
Gold Sox agreement
The Marysville City Council on Tuesday also unanimously approved a Facilities Use Agreement between the city and YCM Baseball Group, LLC – owners of the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox – for the use of Bryant Field for the 2022 baseball season.
Now entering its 20th season, the Gold Sox will play its first game of the season on June 2 against the Lincoln Potters.
The city has been involved recently with repairs to Bryant Field and this season will be the first since 2019 that will allow the ballpark to be open to full capacity. The 2020 and 2021 seasons were played with limited attendance because of precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the council gave the OK to another one-year lease agreement with YCM Baseball Group “with similar terms to prior season lease terms” and a $3,000 fee for the season, which will last from June 1 to July 31. The $3,000 will be added to the city’s general fund.
Fores said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one-year lease agreements were previously made. While there is potential for a multi-year agreement, the city decided to move forward with another single-year lease agreement for this season.
Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum said he was concerned about potential “exclusive use” language in the agreement because he wanted to make sure concerts and other community events could happen at Bryant Field in the future.
“I am informed by a former member of one of the most successful bands ever to come out of the Marysville/Yuba City area – Tijuana Taxi – and he is working with another group and he and other groups like his are looking for venues to have concerts, rock concerts,” Branscum said. “The idea would be to place a stage at second base, fill up the stands with some seating out in the infield and have a sizable concert venue. … Are you suggesting this would be a model agreement for successive years? Or could something be worked out where it could be non-exclusive?”
Flores pointed out that the agreement up for approval was only for one year, but there was language in the agreement that said there could be “community events with proper notice.”