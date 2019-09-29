Homecoming celebrations have begun all around the area, and they’re viewed by many schools as a key component in bringing everyone together.
Yuba City High School is bringing its homecoming parade to downtown Plumas Street for a second year, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. The parade begins at Plumas Street and Franklin Avenue, before veering down Church Street and eventually ending up at Yuba City High School where all of the floats will be on display.
Associated Student Body adviser Stacey Dutra said the parade also leads up to the annual homecoming football game between Yuba City and Bella Vista at Honker Stadium.
“We used to do (the parade) and we’re bringing it back,” said Dutra. “We’re trying to increase school spirit, get the alumni involved, get more people at the game.”
Dutra said each class will have a float and there will be club floats and marching band festivities during the parade.
The Junior Honker football program and cheerleaders will also be included, as well as the traditional announcement of the Homecoming king and queen.
Dutra encourages community and parental involvement as much as possible. She said she’s hoping to build up the parade and make it a “family-type community” event each year.
“We have a great supportive community here,” Dutra said.
Today, Dutra said, there will be an informational parent meeting starting at 6 p.m. at room 801 on campus at Yuba City High.
“We’re trying to make it all-inclusive and parent involvement benefits everybody,” Dutra said.
Dutra wants people to know that the more activities students participate in at school, the better they do in the long-term.
“You’re going to do better at school,” she said.
River Valley High School starts homecoming week today (Monday).
The theme is, “Lights, camera, action.” Each class will represent a different movie franchise and will design a float using that critera.
The freshman class is Jurassic Park; sophomore, Harry Potter; junior, Marvel; and senior, Disney. Floats will be on display on campus starting today.
There will also be a different dress theme each day of the week. The themes include pajama day, sports day, pink day (to kick off Pink October), cowboys and aliens day and class theme day.
The homecoming king and queen will be announced at the game Friday night against Roseville.
