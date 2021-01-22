A homeless man arrested for allegedly murdering another homeless man was arraigned in Yuba County Superior Court on Friday and had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf.
On Thursday, Aurelio Reyes, 42, was arrested without incident in a mobile trailer park in an encampment north of the Marysville City Cemetery. He allegedly shot a 29-year-old man on the Marysville levee on Tuesday.
The victim has been identified as Richard Clayton Medina, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah. Medina went to the front door of the Adventist Health/Rideout emergency room where medical personnel performed emergency treatment. Medina died a short time after.
An investigation determined that Reyes allegedly shot Medina on the levee behind the 300 block of First Street. On Thursday, law enforcement received information about Reyes’ location. Reyes was arrested and charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
On Friday, Reyes appeared in court for his arraignment via video conference from Yuba County Jail. The public defender’s office entered not guilty pleas on his behalf. Reyes faces 36 years to life in prison if convicted of both charges. His sentence would be enhanced because he has a prior conviction for burglary.
Reyes will next appear in Yuba County Superior Court for a prehearing conference on Feb. 24. Yuba County Judge Julia Scrogin set bail at $1 million.