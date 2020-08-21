A homeless man was arrested Thursday after allegedly assaulting another man with a pipe, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
At around 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a physical fight between two men near Burger King on North Beale Road. Alvin Mosley, 35, was beating on a man with a pipe. Mosley ran from deputies but was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. The victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Mosley was booked into Yuba County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and violating parole. As of late Friday, he remained in custody on no bail.