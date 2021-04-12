A homeless man allegedly struck a Yuba County Sheriff’s deputy in the face over the weekend leading to his arrest for trespassing, assaulting a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
On Sunday around 2:30 a.m., a resident of the 4300 block of North Beale Road reported that a stranger was trespassing on their property, according to YCSO spokesperson Leslie Williams.
“When we arrived, the suspect exited the residents’ garage and resisted arrest and struck one of our deputies in the face,” Williams said.
Joseph Hardy Jr., 36, was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail. As of late Monday, Hardy remained in Yuba County Jail on $15,000 bail.