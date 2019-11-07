A 25-year-old homeless man was arrested for possessing a leaded weapon (a baton), resisting arrest and two felony arrest warrants, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
A family member of Pablo Torres reported him for vandalism at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday after Torres broke a vehicle window in the 1800 block of Beverly Avenue, Olivehurst. When deputies arrived, Torres fled on a bicycle and after refusing to stop, deputies blocked him with their cars.
When deputies attempted to detain him, he tried to pull away and had to be taken to the ground where he was handcuffed and taken into custody. He was booked on two felony arrest warrants and also was booked for possessing a baton and resisting arrest, Carbah said in an email.
The family member declined to press charges against Torres for vandalism. He is being held at Yuba County Jail without bail due to previous outstanding warrants.