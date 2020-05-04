The Yuba City Police Department arrested a homeless man after determining he was a suspect in a homicide over the weekend, according to Lt. Sam Escheman.
At around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 700 block of Almond Street for a family altercation where a victim was found unresponsive. The victim was taken to Adventist Health/Rideout and died at the hospital, according to a department press release.
The identity of the victim was not provided as of late Monday.
An investigation determined that Paul Stephen Wagner, 37, was involved in the incident. Wagner was spotted walking in the area of Rosalind Avenue and Orange Street in Yuba City Monday afternoon, according to Escheman. Officers arrested Wagner without incident.
Escheman thanked the public for assisting the department in locating Wagner. As of late Monday, Wagner had not been processed into the jail.