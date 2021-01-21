The Marysville Police Department arrested a homeless man for allegedly shooting a 29-year-old man on the Marysville levee resulting in his death, according to a department press release.
Aurelio Reyes, 42, was arrested without incident in a mobile trailer in an encampment north of the Marysville City Cemetery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail for murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
On Tuesday around 6 p.m., officers were called to the front of the Adventist Health/Rideout emergency room entrance for a male victim who had been shot. Medical personnel performed emergency medical treatment, but the man died a short time later, according to the release.
Officers identified witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting. The investigation determined that Reyes had shot the man with an unknown type of rifle on the levee, behind the 300 block of First Street.
On Thursday, the department received information about Reyes’ location. He was located and was taken into custody without incident. The motive and actions leading to the alleged shooting remain under investigation, according to the release.
As of late Thursday, Reyes remained in Yuba County Jail without bail.