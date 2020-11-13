A homeless man is headed to trial for allegedly killing his girlfriend by hitting her with his car during an argument.
Edward Lee Hendry Jr., 38, was arrested July 20 after turning himself in to the Yuba City Police Department. The day before, Jennifer Trull, 37, of Marysville was found in the Yuba City boat dock area with major injuries from being run over by a car. Trull was airlifted to Sutter Roseville Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Law enforcement determined that Hendry and Trull were in a relationship and had been in an argument in the parking lot of the boat docks. Witnesses told police that Hendry got into his vehicle and intentionally struck Trull with his car and fled the scene. He was not located by law enforcement that night.
After turning himself in, Hendry was charged with murder, hit-and-run, assault with a deadly weapon, and committing a felony while out on bail. At a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Sutter County Superior Court Judge Christopher Chandler ruled there was enough evidence for Hendry to be tried on all charges.
Hendry will next appear in court on Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. for an arraignment on the information. He has been in custody on $1 million bail since July 20.