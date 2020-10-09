A Sutter County Superior Court judge ruled there is enough evidence for a homeless man to be tried for rape and possession of methamphetamine.
Travis Scott Hester, 37, was arrested in May after an investigation into an alleged rape that took place in an orchard on May 4. Hester was on parole and is a registered sex offender.
At a preliminary hearing Friday, the victim, along with officers from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, testified in court.
The victim described being picked up by Hester outside Home Depot in Yuba City and on the way to Marysville trying to find somewhere to smoke meth. The victim described directing Hester to drive to an orchard in south Yuba City where they could smoke in private. Upon arriving at the orchard, the victim said Hester laughed and said he does not smoke meth and proceeded to rape her while they were both in the car.
The victim was able to leave the car and later reported the incident to law enforcement.
Detective Sgt. Rajinder Gill testified to taking part in the investigation and working with an agent from the California Department of Corrections to identify Hester as the suspect. As part of his parole agreement, Hester was wearing an ankle monitor, which charted his location on May 4 as being at the Home Depot and the orchard.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Judge Laura Davis ruled that Hester could be held to answer for the two counts.
Hester will next appear in court on Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. for an arraignment on the information. As of late Friday, he remained in Sutter County Jail on $100,000 bail.