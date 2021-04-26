A homeless man pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter last week in connection to the shooting death of another homeless man on the Marysville levee in January.
Aurelio Reyes, 42, was charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and voluntary manslaughter for allegedly shooting Richard Clayton Medina, 29. Reyes allegedly shot Medina on the Marysville levee behind the 300 block of First Street. Medina went to the front door of the Adventist Health/Rideout emergency room where medical personnel performed emergency treatment. He died a short time later.
Reyes was arrested without incident two days after the shooting in an encampment north of the Marysville City Cemetery.
At a hearing on April 21, Reyes pleaded no contest to one count of voluntary manslaughter. He also admitted to committing a prior strike offense, which doubles the time he will serve in prison, according to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft. As part of the plea agreement, Reyes will be sentenced to either 12 or 22 years in state prison.
“We’ll have probation’s recommendation in the pre-sentencing report and both sides will argue for what they think is appropriate, with the judge making the ultimate call,” Tuft said in an email.
Reyes is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1 at 1:30 p.m. He has been in custody since Jan. 21 and is currently being held on $1 million bail.