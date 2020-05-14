A homeless man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf in Sutter County Superior Court to one count of rape by force or fear and one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Travis Scott Hester, 36, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon after an investigation into an alleged incident that took place on May 4. Deputies responded to the scene of a possible sexual assault where a female victim reported that she was raped in a nearby orchard by someone she new as “New York,” according to Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Stephen Grossi.
Grossi said that on May 11, Hester was identified as the suspect after working in conjunction with the California Department of Corrections. Hester was on parole and is a registered sex offender.
Hester was arraigned on Thursday and the public defender’s office was appointed to represent him.
Hester’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22 at 9 a.m. As of late Thursday, he remains in Sutter County Jail on $100,000 bail.