A homeless man pleaded no contest to assault with intent to commit rape, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.
Travis Scott Hester, 37, was arrested in May after an investigation by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office into an alleged incident – a female victim reported that she was raped in an orchard by Hester.
Hester was on parole and is a registered sex offender. He was originally charged with rape and possession of methamphetamine. In October, Hester was held to answer on both charges and his jury trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday. At the preliminary hearing, the victim and officers from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office testified in court.
On Friday, Hester entered his plea and the trial was vacated. He was released on his own recognizance and a criminal protective order was issued. Hester is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.