A homeless man filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Marysville and three Marysville police officers claiming he was the victim of excessive force and discrimination.
The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on July 1 by Duane Drake Tracy. The alleged incident took place July 28, 2019, at around 3 p.m. on F Street.
Tracy had been allegedly disturbing the peace at a nearby Starbucks and three officers responded to the area. Officer Jason Garringer pulled up in his patrol car as Tracy was walking on F Street, got out and “clotheslined’’ Tracy across the neck causing Tracy to fall on the pavement, according to the complaint submitted by Tracy’s attorney.
Tracy was unarmed and listening to music when contacted by officers, according to the lawsuit. While Garringer subdued Tracy, officer Jeremy LeMire released his K-9 unit on Tracy, leaving bite marks on his midsection and shoulder.
He was treated at Adventist/Health Rideout for dog bites, lacerations, and serious closed head injuries, including a large hematoma, a possible concussion, and a hemorrhage.
The incident was filmed on a cell phone by someone sitting in a car at Walgreens on 10th Street. The claim is that the way officers LeMire, Garringer, and Herb Culver reported the incident contradicts what is portrayed in the video, according to court documents. It is further alleged that those false reports of the incident led to Tracy being arrested and charged with resisting and threatening an executive officer. The charge was dropped by the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office on Jan. 15. He was sentenced to probation for misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace and delaying or obstructing an officer.
Tracy is a Navajo Hopi American Indian, according to the claim from his attorney, and the allegation is that he was the victim of racial discrimination. The city of Marysville is named as a defendant along with the three officers who are each being sued. He is seeking $2.5 million in damages, according to court documents.
Marysville city manager Marti Brown said on Tuesday that the city has no comment on the lawsuit. Marysville Police Chief Christian Sachs could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
An initial scheduling conference is set for Nov. 9 at 1:30 p.m. in federal court in Sacramento. On Monday, summons were issued to the city and three officers to answer to the complaint within 21 days.