A homeless man turned himself in Monday to the Yuba City Police Department after allegedly hitting a woman with a car during an argument, according to a news release.
At noon on Sunday, Yuba City police responded to the Yuba City boat dock area for a vehicle/pedestrian incident. Officers found a 37-year-old homeless woman with major injuries from being run over by a car. She was airlifted to Sutter Roseville Hospital where she died from her injuries.
Officers determined that the woman’s boyfriend, Edward Hendry, 38, was a suspect. The two had been in an argument in the parking lot of the boat docks and witnesses told police that Hendry got into his vehicle and intentionally struck the woman with the car and fled the scene. Witnesses followed Hendry into Marysville. Hendry allegedly attempted to run one of the witnesses off the road causing the individual to crash his motorcycle near the E Street Bridge. That incident is being investigated by the Marysville Police Department, according to the release.
While causing the motorcyclist to crash, Hendry crashed his vehicle into the center divide of the bridge and fled the scene on foot. According to the news release, it is believed that Hendry swam across the Yuba River into the Shad Pad area of Yuba County. The Marysville Police Department and Yuba County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search, but Hendry was not located.
At about 1 p.m. Monday, Hendry turned himself in and was arrested for homicide. As of Monday afternoon, the identity of the victim had not been released by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.