Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu and Habitat for Humanity Deputy Director John Nicoletti joined several homeless and unhoused Yuba-Sutter residents on Thursday at a county-sponsored vaccination clinic to get their one and only dose of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
“I’m here to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because there has been a lot of misinformation about it being ineffective,” said Luu.
Her hope, said Luu, is to instill a renewed trust in the newly-approved vaccination by receiving it herself.
According to Luu, this particular clinic was held at Habitat for Humanity in Marysville to make the vaccination available as soon as possible to a portion of the community that faces several barriers that could otherwise prevent them from getting vaccinated.
“The key thing is to make the vaccinations accessible,” said Luu. “...Why try to have a clinic at a location that may not be easily accessible when we can bring it to a place many are already comfortable and familiar with?”
In addition to it being a single-dose vaccination – which eliminates the need for a return visit for those facing barriers such as transportation – Nicoletti said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine does not require the extensive freezer storage that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations do so it is perfect for a mobile clinic such as the one carried out on Thursday.
Stephanie Lucio, administrative analyst with Yuba County Public Health, said there were 100 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccination available at Thursday’s clinic.
“We had about 50 people registered and are taking as many walk-ins as possible until we reach the 100 mark,” said Lucio.
According to Lucio, there was a steady stream of people throughout the duration of Thursday’s clinic.
To get word out about the vaccination event, Nicoletti said organizers relied on the tight-knit group of resource and service providers within the Yuba-Sutter area, including the Life Building Center in Marysville and the Salvation Army.
Jason Roper, program manager for Yuba County Health and Human Services, said the local bi-county homeless outreach team and code enforcement officers also helped to spread the word while out in the community.
Through the coordinated effort, Nicoletti said those that registered for the clinic where given a $10 food gift card when they checked in.
The Salvation Army also provided a sack lunch to each person that received a vaccination as they left the clinic, said Roper.
A second vaccination clinic for homeless and unhoused individuals will be held at Hands of Hope – 909 Spiva Ave., Yuba City – on March 29.