The Marysville Homeless Union, an association of area homeless people, is demanding that county and city officials from both sides of the river sit down with them to discuss issues.
“We want to work with them, not against them,” said Raelynn Butcher, member of the Union.
According to the group, approximately 769 unhoused community members in Marysville and Yuba City will be displaced by camping ordinances that have been passed in both Yuba and Sutter Counties.
The Yuba County Board of Supervisors approved an urgency ordinance Nov. 12 that outlined where camping and storage of personal property is prohibited in the unincorporated parts of the county.
Yuba County Code Enforcement Manager Jeremy Strang said Friday afternoon that while the ordinance has already gone into effect, the county is still in the educational phase and continues to talk with people within the water side of the levees.
“We have been out in the field daily, speaking with people to let them know this is coming but we have not begun enforcement at this moment,” said Strang.
The Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a similar ordinance on Nov. 19.
Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County, said the county has not yet begun to enforce the ordinance and will not move forward without sufficient education and advanced notice.
According to Smith, the issue of enforcement was discussed by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at a community meeting Thursday night and the idea of creating a task force to provide outreach and education to campers was presented, but no formal plans were made.
Officials from both counties said the ordinances were passed in an effort to protect levees and inhabitants near waterways from flooding during the upcoming rainy season.
“We want to protect not only those who camp in these areas, but also the first responders that have to perform swift water rescues when flooding does occur,” said Strang.
Bryan Brown, director of the Marysville Homeless Union, said his cohorts believe the ordinances unfairly require unhoused citizens to leave the areas they call home because they have not been included in the decision making process.
According to Brown, the demands presented by the Marysville Homeless Union include:
– The postponement of any and all action concerning the housing or property issues that were the subject of Thursday’s meeting until a course of action can be discussed between all parties involved.
– The homeless should receive direct notification about decisions concerning the homeless community.
– The Homeless Union should receive at least three days advanced notice about meetings scheduled to discuss homeless issues, including notification about the date, time and location of the meeting.
– Authoritative individuals who are directly influencing the homeless community, should be present at all meetings where homeless issues are discussed.
–-Meeting minutes should be logged for continued discussion.
–-Officials from both counties should meet with representatives of the Homeless Union at least once every three months to discuss updates.
The Union also asked that the counties re-direct money to directly assist those living in the streets before the cold weather sets in and elect an oversight committee to monitor the use of the funds in addition to making available a list of property and buildings owned or controlled by the city and county that could be used to house homeless individuals, a move which Brown said would bring city and county in compliance with federal court rulings.
On Thursday afternoon, Brown said he was working on a letter to Sacramento-based attorney Mark Merin, voicing his desire to more forward with a temporary restraining order against both counties. Brown also said he will be looking into filing a criminal lawsuit against both counties if they are not willing to work with the Homeless Union to solve the issue.
Butcher said the Union does not want to move forward with legal action but will do so if they do not receive a response from local officials.
“We just want to work together to get answers” said Butcher. “There has got to be something out there that we are not touching yet. There has got to be a solution.”