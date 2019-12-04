A Yuba County homeless woman charged with the first-degree murder of a homeless man is scheduled for a Jan. 8 pre-hearing conference.
Monique R. Trevino, 32, Marysville, appeared in Yuba County Superior Court Wednesday morning and was appointed new representation by attorney Carl Lindmark.
Trevino is accused in the murder of Stephen Milby, 45, who was found dead in an encampment in the 200 block of A Street, Marysville, on Oct. 30. Trevino was charged with first-degree murder, dissuading a witness with force or violence, three sentence enhancements for the use of a firearm, and two special allegations relating to a prior prison term and committing a serious felony.
According to previous Appeal-Democrat reports, Trevino was arrested and taken to Yuba County Jail Nov. 5 after Yuba County detectives found her in a homeless encampment.
Lindmark advised the court that he may have a conflict of interest with the case and said he would look into the matter further.
Judge Kathleen O’Connor granted the defense’s motion to continue the pre-hearing conference.
Lindmark was appointed after Trevino’s previous attorney, Philippa Lauben, submitted a letter to the court citing a conflict because of past representation of Aaron A. Mounts, who is a key witness against the Trevino. Mounts is currently serving probation in Yuba County for a misdemeanor – possession of paraphernalia.