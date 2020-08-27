Homeless woman pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter
A homeless woman pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter less than a month before her scheduled jury trial for murder was scheduled to take place.
Monique R. Trevino, 32, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in November 2019 after allegedly killing Stephen Milby, 45, a homeless man found dead at Hollywood Trailer Park in Yuba County on Oct. 30, 2019. Trevino was arrested after a search of several days.
At a preliminary hearing in March, Judge Kathleen O’Connor ruled that there was enough evidence for Trevino’s case to go to trial. The trial was scheduled to begin on Sept. 1 in Yuba County Superior Court, but at a trial readiness conference on Aug. 19, Trevino pleaded no contest to the charge of voluntary manslaughter.
Trevino will be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5. She remains in Yuba County Jail on $1 million bail.