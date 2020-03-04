At a preliminary hearing in Yuba County, Judge Kathleen O’ Connor ruled that sufficient evidence was presented to take a homeless woman to trial for the murder of a homeless man.
Monique Trevino, 32, was charged with the murder of Stephen Milby, 45, a homeless man found dead at the Hollywood Trailer Park in Yuba County on Oct. 30. Trevino was arrested after a several day search.
O’Connor ruled that there was not enough evidence presented to take Trevino to trial for her second charge of intimidating a witness. The witness in question was Aaron Mounts, who testified in court on Tuesday.
Mounts is being held in Sutter County Jail on $30,000 bail for theft charges and appeared in Yuba County Court in chains. He described being at Milby’s trailer when Trevino arrived and shot Milby several times.
Jeremy Wesley was living in the trailer park when the incident occurred and said he heard gunshots and the next day Trevino came to his trailer and admitted to killing Milby and asked for help with disposing the body. Wesley said he refused.
“I honestly thought she was joking,” Wesley said.
Wesley is currently being held in Yuba County Jail for being in possession of methamphetamine for sale. Trevino’s attorney Christopher Cannon pressed Wesley about his meth addiction and if he was under the influence around when the alleged shooting took place. Wesley took umbrage with Cannon’s line of questioning.
“You’re starting to piss me off,” Wesley said.
Along with Mounts and Cannon, Marysville Police Department Detecting Joe Liebman and Yuba County Sheriff’s Detectives Shane Bronson and Andrew Thomas testified in court, according to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor who was prosecuting the case.
Trevino will be arraigned on the information from the preliminary hearing on April 6 at 9 a.m. O’Connor’s ruling means the case is headed for possible jury trial unless the defendant pleads no contest or guilty to the charge of murder.