Homeowners in Yuba County recently affected by wildfires have until June 1 to apply for the 2020-21 property tax postponement program.
According to a press release issued by the state controller’s office, the agency that administers the program, PTP allows homeowners who are seniors, are blind, or have a disability and who meet income, equity, and other requirements to delay payment of property taxes on their primary residence, including living in one of the 31 counties that were governor-declared disaster areas in 2020.
“Funding for the program is limited, and applications are processed in the order they are received,” it was stated in the release. “Participants must reapply each year and demonstrate they continue to meet eligibility requirements.”
According to the release, the interest rate for all taxes postponed under PTP this tax year is 5 percent and a lien is placed on the real property, or a security agreement filed for a manufactured home, until the deferred taxes are repaid.
“As of February 10, more than $3.6 million had been paid out for tax year 2020-21, and more than $4 million in residential property taxes were postponed through the program the prior year, according to the release.
Applications for the following tax year, 2021-22, will be available in September.
For more information or to get an application, call 800-952-5661 or visit https://www.sco.ca.gov/ardtax_prop_tax_postponement.html.