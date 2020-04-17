Tyler Rich is golden.
The Yuba-Sutter native and country music star scored a precious metal milestone this week when his single, “The Difference,” earned a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.
“I was told we were having a happy hour hang with my record label and management, just to touch base, catch up and say hello,” said Rich, in a statement. “A few minutes into the meeting, the head of the label said we gathered for a completely different reason and then they surprised me with the news.”
The certification, which was reached on April 14, means the song, which was released in 2018, has been purchased a half million times.
“Thank you to everyone that has bought, streamed, or shared this song,” Rich posted on social media.
His musical goals of going big were ignited early in life.
“Growing up in Yuba City, music was always the only thing I knew I needed to be doing with my life. The first goal is always ‘get a record deal.’ Then, the exciting and equally terrifying moment of releasing your first single with that label to the world,” he said. “You have high hopes and endless sight of where you see it going, but there is such an unknown. It’s truly the greatest feeling in the world to know the song has resonated with so many people to be a certified Gold record, and it just truly inspires me to work harder than ever now.”
Even with a big milestone achieved, there are more things he’s looking forward to checking off the list of goals.
“Next goal is for sure a No. 1 song on country radio,” he said. “I’ve had two No. 1 songs on SiriusXM radio, but not on terrestrial yet. That is my main goal.”
Reflecting on his roots of playing for fellow students at Yuba City High School, Rich said it’s a long road.
“It’s crazy the way life works out, and how long things can take,” he said. “When I was 16 playing shows in the YCHS quad, I could have told you, ‘we’ll have a Gold Record in a year tops!,’ oblivious to how the industry actually works and the years and work it takes to get anything to that level.”
“It took me another 16 years of my life to accomplish this. Coming from such an amazing small town with so much support has truly pushed me to be the best musician and songwriter I can be, I just always want to make my hometown proud.”
Despite the current concert postponements and cancellations, Rich is finding creative ways to stay connected to fans.
“I’ve been doing my best to be as creative as possible in creating new ways to keep my fans engaged online until we can get back on the road,” he said. “Every week, I have hosted a virtual tour called ‘The Difference: The Distance Virtual Tour.’”
The virtual tours happen on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
“Tuesdays, I do ‘Tyler & Friends Sing Behind The Scene’ where I showcase some of my favorite songwriters,” he said. “They play a couple of their hits, tell the stories, and then I play a song we’ve written together.”
“Fridays, I have ‘Feels Like Home Couch Series’ which is a traditional live show but with online requests,” he said. “And, Sunday, I do a ‘Leave Her WILD SUNDAY BRUNCH’ with my wife, Sabina. We treat this like a talk show, with a couple surprise celebrity guests to join us for day drinking brunch trivia, and then close the show with a musical guest. It’s been a lot of fun, and so cool to see it grow every week.”
Longtime Tyler Rich fan John Cassidy, who also helps promote an annual concert at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club, where Rich is the headliner, said Rich’s stage presence and connection with fans are among his strong attributes.
“He’s got the ‘it’ factor and connects with the audience in an incredible way,” Cassidy said. “The best example I can think of was at a show where an amplifier blew. While it was being repaired, Tyler grabbed a chair and an acoustic guitar and went into the greatest renditions of ‘Billie Jean’ by Michael Jackson that I’ve ever heard.”
“He didn’t even flinch and most of the people in the audience didn’t even know there was a technical issue,” he said.