Downtown Arbuckle will be filled with holiday cheer Sunday for the second annual Hometown Holiday Stroll, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee.
“We are looking forward to another wonderful evening of safe community fellowship and look forward to seeing everyone,” said Diana Lytal, Arbuckle Revitalization Committee member.
Lytal said the event was put together last year after she saw other communities in the area hosting similar holiday events and felt it was time for Arbuckle to do the same.
“None thought it would be attended but I am a ‘don’t take no for an answer kind of girl’ and wanted to do something special for our community,” said Lytal.
According to Lytal, last year’s event was so well received that the committee decided to make it an annual event.
The festivities will be at LaVanche Hurshe Park, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, on Sunday from 4-7 p.m, centered around the town Christmas tree – which was lit during the inaugural tree lighting hosted by the committee on Friday.
Lytal said there are approximately 25 different small business vendors attending this year, with everything from homemade crafts, cosmetics and skin care to health and nutrition, foods, jams, almonds, jewelry, homemade cards and paper goods, painted signs, blankets, childrens gifts, bags and totes, oils, handmade wreaths and swags, food vendors and more.
There will also be horse and carriage rides through town, live music and Santa will be making an appearance.
Organizers have requested that all vendors wear facial coverings during the event and hand sanitizer will be available at key locations for all to use, said Lytal.
Those exhibiting COVID-19 related symptoms will be advised not to enter the festivities.
Lytal said despite the pandemic, the committee has maintained it’s schedule of events the entire year.
“We strive for a sense of community and believe service to our town residents is of utmost importance,” said Lytal. “We support our small businesses and do what we can to build hometown pride. We have seen so many struggle this year and the depression and hardship that it has brought to our local families and business owners. I believe that it is better that we take precautions and provide local services rather than residents traveling outside the county as well to places with a higher rate of virus contraction. Attitude is everything in getting through the hard times and we do what we can to help Arbuckle have something to look forward to.”
New this year, the Committee will also be facilitating a gingerbread house contest.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to drip of entries at 306 Fifth Street, Arbuckle, on the day of the stroll (Dec. 6) from 12-3 p.m.
Three winners from each of the following categories will be announced during the stroll: elementary school, junior high school, high school and 18 years and older.
According to Lytal, prizes for the contest have been donated by local businesses.
For more information about the stroll or the gingerbread contest, call or text 681-2532.