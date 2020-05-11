The victim of an alleged homicide earlier this month has been identified as the father of the suspect, according to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood.
Smallwood said John Bryan Wagner, 57, of Yuba City was the man who died at the hospital after being found unresponsive in the 700 block of Almond Street on May 3 following a reported family altercation. Paul Wagner, 37, who was the victim’s son, was arrested the next day after being spotted in the area of Rosalind Avenue and Orange Street.
As of Monday, no more information was provided about the victim’s cause of death or the incident that led to his death. Wagner had his arraignment continued to May 27 at 1:30 p.m. in Sutter County Superior Court. He is being held in Sutter County Jail on $1 million bail.