The cause of death for a 45-year-old man whose body was found in a remote mountainous area of Campbellville in Tehama County has been determined to be homicide, reported the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.

Roberto Berduzco Avila of Mexico was reported missing on Sept. 30 after a man and woman in the Chico area told the sheriff’s office they had received a phone call stating their “brother had been killed in a marijuana garden in the remote portion of the Campbellville area,” the sheriff’s office said.

