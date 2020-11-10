A marble plaque is set to be placed in a sidewalk at the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors honoring Lt. Col. Daniel Nichols for his service to the country.
The 1959 Wheatland High School graduate was highly decorated for his actions in Vietnam. After being drafted into the U.S. Army, he became a helicopter pilot and flew over 3,000 hours during his time in the service – 1,800 hours in combat.
His notable decorations included: two Purple Hearts, a Legion of Merit award, four Distinguished Flying Cross awards, three Bronze Stars, five Meritorious Service medals, 58 Air Medal decorations, and the Silver Star medal, which is the third-highest personal decoration for valor in combat.
The Silver Star was awarded to him for two different occasions, including a recon mission in North Vietnam in which his unit assisted another in locating a downed soldier while having to fight off enemy forces. He flew a helicopter over an enemy machine gunner to draw fire away from friendly forces on the ground.
The second event was also a recon mission to locate an artillery observation post in Laos that was directing fire on American troops. His helicopter hovered over an enemy bunker and dropped grenades down into an opening. The enemy fired back and damaged the helicopter, requiring him to make a crash landing. He and his gunner were injured in the crash.
“His bravery under fire on 8 and 27 February 1971 was of marked distinction and was inspirational to the troops and the United States Army,” read Nichols’ Silver Star citation. “His actions materially aided the completion of the VR team combat missions. His courageous actions are in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his troops, and the United States Army.”
Years later, when asked about the events, Nichols maintained that he was just doing his job.
“The job of a scout (just like in Cowboys and Indians) is to find the bad guys, so your guys on the ground don’t get ambushed and to provide them as much cover and assistance as you can,” Nichols said to his friend, Ray Wilson, who recounted the statement during a Memorial Day speech this year. “A scout is expendable. Being a scout is the best flying job you can have.”
To view the marble plaque honoring Nichols, as well as others who have served, visit the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors – 5865 A Road, Marysville.