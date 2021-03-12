Nine Yuba-Sutter area law enforcement agencies awarded officer of the year to a member of their respective departments.
– For the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Andre Licon received the officer of the year honor. Licon is a member of the Sheriff’s Community Response Team that focuses on quality of life issues impacting Sutter County.
He has also worked as a patrol deputy, field training officer, bike patrol coordinator, court security, tactical team member, range instructor, dive team member and search and rescue team member.
“Andre exemplifies what it means to represent the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, through his hard work and focus on bettering our communities,” Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said in an email.
– Yuba City Police Department Officer Matt Willing works in the department’s traffic unit. He found out he received the award at an announcement in the employee parking lot.
“I was very shocked and surprised,” Willing said. “…I didn’t have any clue what just happened. It was a great feeling.”
Willing has worked at the department since 2007 as a patrol officer and as a detective in the investigations unit.
“Matt is recognized as one of the hardest working, selfless officers in our department,” YCPD Chief Robert Landon said in an email. “He serves as a role model and mentor for our junior officers, and is the first to volunteer for the toughest jobs.”
– Yuba County Sheriff’s Office officer of the year is Det. Sgt. Andrew Thomas. He began working in the jail and worked his way up. Thomas is a member of the department’s SWAT Team and is a detective. Sheriff Wendell Anderson said Thomas worked several high-profile cases in 2020.
“His work on several homicides, his team work and determination set him apart from other nominees for the prestigious officer of the year award,” Anderson said in an email.
Thomas worked as a deputy in the Yuba County foothills before becoming a detective.
“A few years ago, he sought guidance from his supervisors and administrators when he was working in the hills,” Anderson said. “…Det. Thomas took all of the advice to heart and over the past two years his growth as a leader, a law enforcement officer and investigator were exponential.”
– Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs said Detective Ryan Souza joined the department as a reserve officer in 2015 and moved to full-time in 2017. Souza is a member of the Yuba-Sutter Regional SWAT Team and Yuba-Sutter Officer Involved Shooting Protocol Team.
“Detective Souza is an exemplary officer and role model to the younger new recruits,” Sachs said in an email. “We are happy to announce he is our 2020 officer of the year.”