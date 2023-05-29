A special gathering was held at Sierra View Cemetery in Olivehurst on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.
Cindy Verrill, who is credited with organizing the event, said it was a bit of a last minute endeavor.
“There were a few miscommunications and we ended up with just about a week to plan,” explained Verrill. “Even still, I'm glad to see everything come together so fast.”
The ceremony's opening remarks came from Don Blair, commander of the American Legion Post 807.
“Memorial Day originated at the close of the Civil War and therefore American Legion posts should give due recognition to the veterans of the earlier wars,” stated Blair. “May the ceremonies of today deepen our reverence for the departed friends and comrades. Let us renew our pledge of loyalty to our country and its flag, let us resolve by words and deeds to emphasize the privilege and duty of patriotism.”
Brent Shires, chaplain of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095, then delivered the opening prayer. Blair then continued his speech focusing on acts of retribution and recent awards given out to the descendants of those military members who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty without due recognition.
“A flaw in award criteria did not permit coast guard veterans to receive Purple Hearts for actions that occurred before World War II,” said Blair. “This injustice has been corrected and just this year the families of Fireman MacLean and 1st Lt. Frost finally received the medals earned long ago by their heroic ancestors.”
During World War I, MacLean and Frost were serving aboard the Coast Guard ship Tampa off the coast of Great Britain alongside 115 other U.S. troops. On Sept. 26, 1918, German u-boats fired torpedoes, killing everyone aboard.
“The Coast Guard still continues to identify families whose ancestors still haven't received the medals that they have earned, and that's just another example of our country honoring our fallen heroes regardless of how many decades or centuries have passed,” added Blair.
Yuba County District 1 Supervisor Andy Vasquez then delivered a speech which was filled with history and laced with his family's long and committed background to military service.
“I grew up in a time when the military was looked upon as a source of pride for all Americans,” said Vasquez. “Sadly, this history is being lost in the political correctness of our schools, notice there’s no children here.”
Vasquez went on to list several interesting facts in regards to Yuba County and its connection to military service, culture, and veterans.
“Our community has over 30,000 military retirees within one hour drive of Yuba County,” said Vasquez. “We have one of the most active American Legion posts in California … and one of the largest populations of Hmong veterans in California.”
According to Vasquez, Yuba County started Hmong History Month, which went nationwide in 2013. The county recently designated May 15 as Hmong Veteran Memorial Day and Vasquez said that the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors is the only privately owned museum to include a Hmong military display.
The Memorial Day ceremony then wrapped up with another prayer and the playing of taps.