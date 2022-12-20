Honoring our veterans for the holidays

Volunteers and members of Veterans of Foreign Wars organizations placed wreaths on the graves of veterans in the Historic Marysville City Cemetery on Saturday.

 Courtesy of Historic Marysville City Cemetery

Graves of fallen veterans at the Historic Marysville City Cemetery were decorated for the third year in a row as part of the annual Wreaths Across America event. Local veterans groups and community members gathered to place wreaths at several cemeteries in the area in honor of Saturday’s event.

Established in 1992, Wreaths Across America was started by Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company, who decorated headstones at Arlington National Cemetery with a surplus of wreaths in his possession, local organizer Brock Bowman said. Each December, volunteers decorate the graves of veterans nationwide to honor their service over the holidays and introduce children to military values.

Tags

Recommended for you