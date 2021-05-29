Members of the community, near and far, trickled in Saturday morning to the Sierra View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Olivehurst for the annual tradition of placing American flags and crosses at each of the veteran’s grave sites.
Dave Baker, commander of American Legion 807 and a veteran himself, estimated the turnout was a little light, but steady.
The goal was to deliver 1,000 flags and crosses as a way to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
“What these guys fight for, Baker said, “we need to pay our respect.”
Memorial Day signifies honoring each of the country’s victims of combat.
Baker said it remains paramount to remember why there is a Memorial Day in the first place.
Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down President Michael Nichols called it a “humbling experience,” and a lot of times he will experience survival’s guilt when visiting a veteran’s grave site.
“It’s hard for a lot of people,” Nichols said.
Nichols, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1969-1971, said America has the freedoms it has today because of those who came before us -- some of whom can’t be here.
“I am here because of them,” Nichols said. “It’s one generation celebrating the other for what they did for us.”
Sanjeet and Amar Badhan of Yuba City were among many families present at the cemetery paying their respects to those who came before them.
Sanjeet Badhan wants to instill in his own son that Memorial Day Weekend isn’t just barbecues, pool parties or a day off from work.
“These people paid the ultimate sacrifice,” he said. “It’s important we honor them.”
Memorial Day celebrations continue throughout the weekend.
-- VFW Post 948 (Marysville) plans to place crosses and flags at veteran graves at the historic Marysville Cemetery on Sunday starting at 10 a.m. On Monday, the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m., which will include speakers, a rifle salute, the playing of “Taps,” and the raising of the American flag.
-- Beale Air Force Base is planning four flyovers at Memorial Day ceremonies throughout the north state, including Sacramento Valley National Cemetery (Dixon – 9 a.m.), St. Patrick’s Cemetery (Grass Valley – 9:30 a.m.), Gridley-Biggs Cemetery (Gridley – 11 a.m.) and Calvary Christian Center (Yuba City – 3 p.m.).
-- Calvary Christian Center opened its outdoor memorial — the Freedom’s Heroes Memorial — last week, which allows attendees to view 21 panels engraved with the names of 7,000 soldiers who have died since 2001 in the Global War on Terrorism. The memorial is open daily through Memorial Day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
-- On Sunday at 10 a.m., the church will hold an indoor ceremony as part of “A Grateful Nation Remembers,” which is an annual event the church has put on for nearly three decades. The ceremony includes a six-panel replica of the Vietnam Wall; a full-scale replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier; dramatic war reenactments and keynote speaker Lt. Col. Damon Friedman, among other things.
-- A second indoor ceremony is planned for Memorial Day starting at noon. The ceremony will be the same as Sunday’s, though the keynote speaker will be Dave Roever.
Calvary Christian Center is located at 2620 Colusa Highway, Yuba City.
-- The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors will be open Monday beginning at 9 a.m. for anyone looking to pay their respects.