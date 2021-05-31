A local Veterans of Foreign Wars post hosted a ceremony on Memorial Day to honor those who have served in the United States military.
“This is when we pay tribute to our war dead, those that have gone before us, those that have died in combat serving our country, preserving our freedoms,” said VFW Post 948 Commander Ray Bull. “Unlike Veterans Day, that is for all of us that have served but are still living as Armed Forces Day is (for) the men and women still serving.”
VFW Post 948 Senior Vice Commander Brock Bowen said there is a plot at the Marysville Cemetery specifically for those who served in the Civil War – there are approximately 67 veterans buried in the plot along with about 40-50 veterans outside of that area at the cemetery.
Bowen said flags were placed on the veterans’ graves at the cemetery on Sunday and the ceremony took place on Monday.
“Between this kind of thing and the Wreaths Across America, we’re kind of trying to teach the young about the importance of remembering those that fought, those that died and protected our country,” said Bowen, who is a Vietnam veteran.
The ceremony included raising the flag and then lowering it to half-mast, speakers, a rifle salute and the playing of “Taps.”
Bowen said the ceremony takes place annually.
“It’s very important that we remember our past, our history, of why we’re free today is what these men and women did before us, preserving that freedom, for us to do what we do today and this day is set aside for that reflection,” said Bull, who is also a Vietnam veteran. “...People right now are barbecuing and going to the beach, the mountains, picnicking and that’s their right, their freedom, but for us to enjoy that freedom, you’ve got to remember that freedom (came) at a price, so this is why we continue to have these ceremonies.”