Restrictions limiting social gatherings did not stop Colusa County veterans from honoring their brethren on Monday.
In observance of Memorial Day, four unofficial services took place around the county to honor the hundreds of veterans buried on the grounds of the Colusa Cemetery, the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colusa, the Williams Cemetery and the Maxwell Cemetery.
“Today is not for the community,” said Colusa VFW’s Chaz Franklin. “It is for the veterans buried in these cemeteries. We didn’t care if we were going to have to stand at the gates. We were going to show up for them.”
Daniell Frampton, Colusa Cemetery District manager, said although the modified service was short and sweet, the local VFW and the cemetery district wanted to keep with tradition despite having to scale down.
“That is Colusa County,” said Frampton. “We have a strong history of honoring our vets.”
Each of the ceremonies included lowering the flag to half mast for a salute and a 21-gun salute in honor of fallen veterans, fired by the honor guards of the VFW Post 2441 and American Legion Unit No. 218.
The biggest service of the day in Williams also included the traditional poem reading and wreath laying.
Although Frampton said none of the cemetery districts advertised the services to the public, a handful of citizens attended each service to pay their respects.