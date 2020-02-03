A plaque adorned with gold lettering was presented to Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris – it was from the Yuba-Sutter Sikh community during an event honoring the life of Sikhism’s founder.
Harris said he was surprised to be presented with such a token of gratitude, but recognizing someone’s efforts is just what Sikhs do.
The Sikh faith first came to the U.S. in the early 1900s, from the Punjab region of India, and they have called Yuba-Sutter home for generations. Annually, the Sikh festival and parade, the Nagar Kirtan, draws an estimated 100,000 people.
Sikhism first started in what’s now Pakistan in the 1500s, by a man named Guru Nanak Dev Ji. As the founder and first guru of the faith, Nanak passed down his teachings to nine other gurus, concluding with the Sikh book of holy scripture, the Guru Granth-Sahib, which is considered the final guru.
At the 550th birthday celebration for Nanak, on Jan. 30, event organizer Sukhraj Pamma said Nanak established Sikhism with three guiding principles: work hard through earning an honest living; praise God (devout Sikhs pray twice a day); and share your wealth, which means sharing anything which helps the community.
“The result of what he did is spread out around this room, and around the world,” Pamma said at the event.
Visually identified by men who traditionally wear a turban and keep their hair uncut, Sikhs have faced religious discrimination, often for being misidentified as Muslim. Sikhs comprise an estimated 10 to 15 percent of the Yuba-Sutter population, according to Sikh community leaders, who said this visibility leads to local acceptance.
Sikhs are visible in all facets of Yuba-Sutter life: from owning businesses like stores and orchards, to working in law enforcement and running for Sutter County supervisor positions.
“We’ll walk down the street or see someone and we won’t even blink an eye, or give it a second look,” Harris said. “That’s just a testament to how integrated – whether people know it or not – the diversity of our community is, and it’s definitely one of our strengths.”
Outside of Yuba-Sutter however, visibility doesn’t go as far.
In January, a Sikh gurdwara, or house or worship, in Orangevale was graffitied with the words “White Power” and a swastika symbol. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s annual hate crime report indicates a 200 percent increase in hate crimes against Sikhs from 2017 to 2018.
“We’ve learned as a community that education and raising awareness, about who we are overcomes ignorance,” Pamma said. “Ignorance breeds hate, and so, to stop that, you have to educate people and kind of let them know who you are and where you come from, and that’s one of the goals of this event.”
The event, in collaboration with Yuba Sutter Arts, showed a documentary on Nanak’s life at the Burrows Theater in Marysville, followed by a question and answer session. The documentary told the story of how Nanak spent his life as a teacher spreading God’s message.
In keeping with a tradition started by Nanak himself, there were free Indian foods like samosas, chickpeas and chai available for attendees.
Harris, who opened the event, said in a follow-up interview that he hopes there will be more occasions to collaborate with the Sikh community, and he’d like to see more residents attend future events.
“More folks will come out, and realize it’s really worth it to put forth a little effort to get to know our neighbors,” Harris said. “Plus the food’s good.”